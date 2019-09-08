As Stryker (SYK) Stock Value Rose, Lafleur & Godfrey Cut Its Position by $1.37 Million; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holder Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Raised Position by $307.06 Million

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 6,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 79,504 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.70 million, down from 86,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $221.4. About 672,140 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- PCD Kit: Long 90, 13g Match-Ground w/ Bevel, Product Number: 0506-485-000; 04/04/2018 – AlloSource and Stryker Launch ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft; 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER – IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.08 IN FULL YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 146.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516.98M, up from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $129.43. About 1.08 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 19/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against Six Major Hotel Chains for Antitrust Scheme; 21/05/2018 – Virtua Partners Closes Construction Loan on Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Arizona; 10/05/2018 – MAR HOLDERS OK RESOLUTION TO IMPLEMENT SIMPLE MAJORITY VOTING; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q EPS $1.34-EPS $1.36; 05/03/2018 – Gaia to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12-13, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Marriott International Appoints Publicis Groupe’s SapientRazorfish and Spark Foundry for Global Media Duties; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT HOLDERS REJECT AMENDING BYLAWS; 05/03/2018 – US Auto Parts to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2018; 04/05/2018 – JW MARRIOTT HOTELS & RESORTS – TO OPEN JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES RESORT & SPA IN MALDIVES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE WORLDWIDE ROOM ADDITIONS OF 5.5 TO 6 PERCENT, NET OF DELETIONS, FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer reported 19,805 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Tarbox Family Office holds 333 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Trust reported 1,965 shares. 23,716 are held by Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability Company. Advisor Partners holds 0.13% or 8,306 shares. Stillwater Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.51% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 400 shares. Intl Ca holds 660 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.08% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 16,482 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Carret Asset Limited reported 3,816 shares stake. Gillespie Robinson Grimm reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) (NASDAQ:MAR) by 676,313 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $125.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 133,997 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru holds 13,713 shares. Invesco Limited reported 1.90 million shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 4,981 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0.05% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Sivik Healthcare Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.18% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Baxter Bros Incorporated invested in 3,997 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Rockland Com accumulated 5,543 shares. Citizens & Northern Corp holds 0.12% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 1,073 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) accumulated 8,545 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Martin Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 72,696 shares stake. Putnam Fl Mngmt invested 1.18% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa reported 0.07% stake. Granite Investment Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 25,663 shares.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (NYSE:TMO) by 5,195 shares to 41,797 shares, valued at $11.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 2,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.