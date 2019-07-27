As Stryker (SYK) Stock Rose, Holder Rock Point Advisors Cut Position; As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Share Price Rose, Suvretta Capital Management Has Increased by $10.24 Million Its Position

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 23.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 89,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 473,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.31 million, up from 384,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $113.96. About 2.31M shares traded or 31.78% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stryker (SYK) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 1,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,441 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83 million, down from 26,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $214.45. About 1.57 million shares traded or 54.31% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. $50,190 worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr. on Tuesday, March 5. 4.80M Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares with value of $554.74 million were sold by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate holds 3,235 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legacy Capital Partners invested in 6,759 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corp owns 381,290 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Eastern Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Macquarie Group Limited stated it has 102,279 shares. Anchor Bolt Limited Partnership owns 365,417 shares or 4.06% of their US portfolio. Tiger Lc invested in 0.55% or 17,590 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.2% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Beach Investment Mgmt Lc holds 12,340 shares or 2.54% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 83,764 shares. Ccm Advisers Llc has invested 1.48% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Sigma Planning invested in 5,883 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Boston Advisors Limited Liability owns 29,744 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.33% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% stake.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,217 shares to 283,200 shares, valued at $81.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.58 million activity. Shares for $2.89M were sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon. Another trade for 9,477 shares valued at $1.68M was sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE. $31,819 worth of stock was sold by Fink M Kathryn on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.02% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Intrust Retail Bank Na holds 0.14% or 2,698 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Stockton owns 6,656 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America owns 7,205 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Atria Invests Limited Liability holds 15,513 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh has 0.16% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Btim accumulated 1.07% or 398,155 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Los Angeles And Equity reported 0.51% stake. 13,725 were reported by Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc. Aperio Group Incorporated Llc reported 0.19% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Pennsylvania reported 25,213 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 119,033 shares. Dumont & Blake Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,221 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 160,133 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

