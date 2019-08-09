As Stryker (SYK) Stock Price Rose, Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Decreased by $2.53 Million Its Position; As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Montag & Caldwell Lowered Position

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 21,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 224,464 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.35 million, down from 245,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $293.93. About 120,516 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Stryker Corporation (SYK) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 12,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 26,508 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, down from 39,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Stryker Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $216.68. About 246,284 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker GmbH- Hinge Coupling Hoffmann LRF Catalog # 4933-0-800 Intended for fixation of fractures, joint contra; 29/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ and Joint Health Education to Houston Open; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q EPS $1.16; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 14,871 shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $185.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $731.81 million for 28.51 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 68,368 shares to 248,063 shares, valued at $41.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.