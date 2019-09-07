As Stryker (SYK) Stock Price Rose, Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Raised by $453,690 Its Stake; Epam Sys (EPAM) Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Upped Its Stake by $1.28 Million as Market Value Rose

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 7,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 363,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.42 million, up from 355,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $192.89. About 216,835 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 149.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 15,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 25,213 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, up from 10,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $221.4. About 672,140 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stryker Arch Bar Set – 36C24818Q0520; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated with hip arthroscopy; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. InterPulse Handpiece with coaxial bone cleaning tip, Product Number:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 81,208 shares. North Star Asset Management owns 0.02% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 1,500 shares. Huntington State Bank reported 326 shares. 6,100 were reported by Apg Asset Nv. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity invested in 0% or 1,610 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Company Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.04% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Hartwell J M Partnership invested in 352,397 shares. Oakbrook Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 1,350 shares. Prudential Financial reported 11,810 shares stake. Anchor Capital Advsrs invested in 0.49% or 136,838 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 0.05% or 5,300 shares. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advsr has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 153 shares. Grandeur Peak Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 6.7% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 394 shares.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “EPAM Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019 – Stockhouse” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do EPAM Systems’s (NYSE:EPAM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EPAM Joins Blockchain In Transport Alliance, The World’s Largest Commercial Blockchain Association – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EPAM Supports Scratch Conference Europe, Advancing Tech Education Among Children Around The World – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) CEO, President, Chairman Arkadiy Dobkin Sold $22.1 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 61,899 shares to 387,615 shares, valued at $13.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,954 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 37,702 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Private Na reported 18,345 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. 42,228 are owned by Sva Plumb Wealth Llc. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc owns 56,131 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 67,425 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 95,367 shares. Oppenheimer And owns 33,425 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Buckingham Cap Mngmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 34,399 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 5,990 shares. North Star Asset Management Incorporated reported 1.55% stake. Saturna Cap Corporation holds 1.76% or 306,170 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 43,143 shares. Nomura invested in 0.01% or 9,688 shares. Northeast Investment Mngmt invested in 1,174 shares. 4,275 were accumulated by First Business.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.