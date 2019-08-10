As Stryker (SYK) Stock Price Rose, Parthenon Decreased Stake by $335,885; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Stake in Amgen Com (AMGN) Increased by $856,170 as Market Value Rose

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 4,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 288,620 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.83M, up from 284,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.95% or $11.02 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 8.42M shares traded or 192.15% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 1,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 42,130 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, down from 43,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $218.74. About 898,529 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 23,335 shares to 91,040 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 6,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,850 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 28.78 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

