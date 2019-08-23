As Stryker (SYK) Stock Price Rose, Edgestream Partners LP Has Trimmed by $983,818 Its Holding; Axogen (AXGN) Position Has Raised by Granite Point Capital Management Lp

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 68.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 65,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% . The hedge fund held 160,876 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 95,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $627.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 175,496 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN, NAMES KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chairman of the Board; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – ELECTED KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN ADDITION TO CURRENT ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN’S FORMER CHAIR JAMIE M. GROOMS TO REMAIN DIRECTOR; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen Sees 2018 Revenue Up at Least 40%; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 3.4% Position in AxoGen; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen Expects Net Proceeds of $132.5 Million

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 4,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 35,446 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, down from 40,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $215.53. About 387,320 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – STRYKER – IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.08 IN FULL YEAR; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. InterPulse Handpiece with coaxial bone cleaning tip, Product Number:; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 31/05/2018 – Entellus Medical Announces Multi-Center Clinical Study Publication Confirming Nasal Obstruction Symptom Improvement from LATERA; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.70-Adj EPS $1.75; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80 million for 28.36 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 31,206 shares to 203,196 shares, valued at $10.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).