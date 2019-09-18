As Stryker (SYK) Shares Rose, Suntrust Banks Upped Stake; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Valuation Declined While Polen Capital Management Cut by $5.44 Million Its Stake

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 17,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $496.14 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $283.46. About 398,176 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q EPS $4.16; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Second Indication for Eylea to Be Approved in China; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY THEY WILL MEET ICER’S RECOMMENDED PRICE; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection; 03/05/2018 – $REGN Did Len pull a Musk this morning as BTIG analyst described?; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic de

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 58.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 23,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 62,631 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.88 million, up from 39,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $219.01. About 530,329 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc has 0.04% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 77,421 shares. Motco accumulated 16 shares. 33,548 are owned by Sector Pension Investment Board. Corporation invested in 14 shares. Swiss Natl Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 262,400 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.67% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Whittier Trust invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Tudor Corp Et Al has 0.01% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 785 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Hillsdale Mgmt reported 1,320 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd invested 0.02% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 33,940 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 11,911 were accumulated by Calamos Advisors. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.09% or 109,164 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited owns 60 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $20.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 13,388 shares to 59,343 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 34,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “The region’s largest construction project is taking shape on Regeneron’s campus – Albany Business Review” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Biotech Stock On The Radar: Medicines Company, A Cardiovascular Pure Play With A Potential Blockbuster – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Educational Campaign Helps Teens and Their Caregivers Tackle Everyday Challenges of Living with Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, BA, REGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $5.13 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $5.1 per share. REGN’s profit will be $563.44 million for 13.81 P/E if the $5.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual EPS reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,369 shares to 146,212 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,509 shares, and cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.