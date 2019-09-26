As Stryker (SYK) Shares Rose, Shareholder Northstar Investment Advisors Upped Position; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position Held by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 40,635 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.35 million, up from 38,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.95. About 899,049 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal; 04/04/2018 – AlloSource and Stryker Launch ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head Litigation; 04/04/2018 – ALLOSOURCE – CO, STRYKER LAUNCH PROCHONDRIX CR, A OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT WHICH IS A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR PATIENTS NEEDING ARTICULAR CARTILAGE REPAIR; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 07/03/2018 – Stryker unveils market’s first reusable suture passer for arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, Cobra; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 227.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 7,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $647,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $99.6. About 695,786 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $541.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company by 4,518 shares to 45,512 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,852 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prd Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Terry Smith: The British Fund Manager Beating Buffett – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 116,993 shares. 213,564 were reported by Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp. First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0.14% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Allstate Corp reported 28,136 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Moreover, Greenleaf has 72.1% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 22.15M shares. 22,029 were reported by Comml Bank. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 7,292 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc holds 307,053 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0.24% or 452,580 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability invested in 77,698 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 5,600 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 9,829 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Raymond James Assoc has 307,604 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,632 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. 93,911 are held by United Service Automobile Association. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 58 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.04% or 45,000 shares. Montgomery Invest Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Marathon Capital Management reported 0.09% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 2,912 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 40,843 are owned by Zweig. Df Dent & Inc reported 27,456 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cibc Markets reported 6,887 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 0% or 110,557 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications holds 4.75 million shares. Ameriprise holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 233,893 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Enterprise Financial Svcs owns 11 shares.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Keysight Demonstrates Latest Test Solutions for Optical Transmission and Data Center Interconnect at ECOC 2019 – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Technologies Launches First Forward Error Correction (FEC)-Aware Layer 1 Test System – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Technologies Announces the First Single Box, Multi-Channel Solution for Wideband mmWave Measurements – Business Wire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.