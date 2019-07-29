As Stryker (SYK) Shares Rose, Holder Ativo Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $810,064; Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Holder Investec Asset Management North America Has Trimmed Stake by $766,590 as Share Value Declined

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 37.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 4,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 11,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $214.45. About 1.57 million shares traded or 54.85% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 31/05/2018 – SYK:STUDY CONFIRMS LATERA NASAL OBSTRUCTION SYMPTOM IMPROVEMENT; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution 90 Degree Tibial Nozzle, Product Number: 0606-516-000, UDI: (0; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- PCD Kit: Long 90, 13g Match-Ground w/ Bevel, Product Number: 0506-485-000; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Large; Catalog Number: 0400-760-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 07/05/2018 – Stryker’s Trevo™ Retriever becomes first and only device indicated for acute ischemic stroke treatment up to 24 hours in

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 51,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 377,661 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 428,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 482,888 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 27.87% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months

Analysts await TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on August, 2. TSU’s profit will be $67.94 million for 28.36 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 11,817 shares to 330,325 shares, valued at $22.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 687,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.24M for 28.22 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jardine Matheson Hldgs Ltd (JMHLY) by 6,124 shares to 17,224 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 11,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).