As Stryker (SYK) Shares Rose, Gofen & Glossberg Has Upped by $965,300 Its Holding; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Rose While West Chester Capital Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $381,555

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Stryker (SYK) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,799 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 6,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Stryker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $213.1. About 932,704 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 06/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Sustainability Solutions- Stryker Sustainability Solutions Reprocessed BW Lasso 2515 NAV eco Variable Diagnostic E; 23/03/2018 – Stryker F1™ Small Bone Power System brings fresh innovation to the power tool market; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.60; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated with hip arthroscopy; 04/04/2018 – AlloSource and Stryker Launch ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $131.18. About 6.98 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl reported 2,185 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Confluence Invest Mgmt Limited owns 317,434 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,745 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 19,388 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 1.09% or 65,955 shares. Colony Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 4,923 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt reported 2.29% stake. Donaldson Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 3,102 shares. Raymond James & Associate, Florida-based fund reported 296,511 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.25% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Brookstone Management reported 1,988 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Peninsula Asset holds 4.58% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 32,195 shares. Cap Fund has 100,333 shares. Andra Ap holds 23,700 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 4,107 shares to 367,933 shares, valued at $30.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co. by 140,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,720 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $4.58 million activity. The insider Doliveux Roch bought 43 shares worth $8,117. FRANCESCONI LOUISE also sold $1.68M worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, February 6 Hutchinson Michael Damon sold $2.89 million worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 15,995 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biondo Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 37,511 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 1.48% or 3.68 million shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 481,361 shares stake. Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 1.6% or 25,731 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Advsrs Lc invested in 1.6% or 61,714 shares. Country Club Trust Na owns 62,789 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Company stated it has 105,410 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Pictet Bank & Trust & Tru Ltd invested in 3,200 shares or 0.2% of the stock. South Texas Money Management Limited holds 0.06% or 9,527 shares. Letko Brosseau Assoc has 2,000 shares. Oakwood Capital Management Lc Ca owns 2.73% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 46,623 shares. The New York-based Investec Asset Management North America has invested 0.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Private Capital has 0.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,682 shares. State Street invested in 1.69% or 155.14M shares. Family Capital accumulated 39,793 shares.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10M and $47.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

