As Stryker (SYK) Shares Rose, Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Position; Parametric Portfolio Associates Stake in Sotheby’s (BID) Has Raised as Market Value Rose

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Sotheby’s (BID) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 8,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 130,084 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 121,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Sotheby’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 456,088 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 22/05/2018 – Third Point to raise $400 mln for SPAC, Farley to run it; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S BID.N – REMAIN ON TRACK TO HAVE AN EVEN BETTER YEAR IN 2018 THAN IN 2017; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – Hey, art collectors. Sotheby’s will be auctioning off a Modigliani masterpiece valued at more than $150 million; 13/03/2018 – High-end art sales boom in 2017, but it’s only a partial market rebound; 06/04/2018 – Farnese blue diamond goes on sale after 300 years of royal history; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 21C; 16/03/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Nine New Associates Join Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sarasota Offices

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 501.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 18,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 21,937 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 3,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $5.96 during the last trading session, reaching $205.66. About 1.47 million shares traded or 41.15% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 12/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Corporation- CMI (Collagen Meniscus Implant) device, Ivy Sports Medicine s collagen-based meniscus implant Pr; 23/03/2018 – Stryker F1™ Small Bone Power System brings fresh innovation to the power tool market; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.60; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® Il Acetabular System; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 04/04/2018 – ALLOSOURCE – CO, STRYKER LAUNCH PROCHONDRIX CR, A OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT WHICH IS A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR PATIENTS NEEDING ARTICULAR CARTILAGE REPAIR; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stryker Arch Bar Set – 36C24818Q0520; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3,720 shares to 166,785 shares, valued at $23.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 5,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,775 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weis Markets Inc (NYSE:WMK) by 9,937 shares to 61,303 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armour Residential Rei Com by 49,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,380 shares, and cut its stake in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR).