As Stryker (SYK) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Peak Asset Management Has Cut Position; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Upped Its Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) Stake by $2.00 Million

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) by 443.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 71,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,532 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 16,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 239,073 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 3.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 1,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,307 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.91M, down from 62,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $208.56. About 947,829 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.70-Adj EPS $1.75; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution 90 Degree Tibial Nozzle, Product Number: 0606-516-000, UDI: (0; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 04/04/2018 – ALLOSOURCE – CO, STRYKER LAUNCH PROCHONDRIX CR, A OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT WHICH IS A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR PATIENTS NEEDING ARTICULAR CARTILAGE REPAIR; 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 9.66% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.76 per share. SYK’s profit will be $713.31 million for 27.02 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.66% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.45 million activity. The insider FRANCESCONI LOUISE sold $1.68 million. Fink M Kathryn had sold 180 shares worth $31,819 on Monday, February 4. Doliveux Roch had bought 43 shares worth $8,117. Hutchinson Michael Damon sold $2.89 million worth of stock.

More notable recent Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Confirms 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Income Tax Treatment of Its 2018 Dividend Distribution – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces First Quarter Financial and Operating Results and Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) CEO Paul McDermott on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

