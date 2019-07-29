As Stryker (SYK) Share Value Rose, Montag & Caldwell Cut Its Position; Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) Holding Maintained by Raub Brock Capital Management Lp

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 7,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,495 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, up from 225,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $94.86. About 798,704 shares traded or 4.01% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 45.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 2,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,447 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $214.45. About 1.57M shares traded or 54.85% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Stryker unveils market’s first reusable suture passer for arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, Cobra; 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, X-Large; Catalog Number: 0400-770-000 Sterile personal; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |; 31/05/2018 – Entellus Medical Announces Multi-Center Clinical Study Publication Confirming Nasal Obstruction Symptom Improvement from LATERA

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.24 million for 28.22 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $4.58 million activity. $8,117 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares were bought by Doliveux Roch. Another trade for 9,477 shares valued at $1.68 million was sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE. Hutchinson Michael Damon also sold $2.89 million worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Wednesday, February 6.