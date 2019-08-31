As Stryker (SYK) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Rock Point Advisors Lowered Holding by $326,232; Whale Rock Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Netflix (NFLX)

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 19,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 669,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.59 million, up from 649,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 02/05/2018 – SSRN-Stanf [Reg]: Another Netflix Disruption: A Transparent Board; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Rating, Positive Rating Outlook on Netflix Not Affected by Proposed Transaction; 24/05/2018 – Adyen is a Dutch company that processes payments for Airbnb, Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 23/04/2018 – Netflix To Tap High-yield Bond Market With $1.5 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Netflix adds per-title PIN locks, visible maturity ratings to improve parental controls; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year:; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 21/05/2018 – The mental strategy Netflix CEO Reed Hastings used to grow a billion-dollar business

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stryker (SYK) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 1,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 24,441 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, down from 26,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $220.66. About 933,571 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER – IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.08 IN FULL YEAR; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 11g Verteport Cement Cannula (18/pkg), Product Number: 0306-511-000, UDI:; 24/04/2018 – DJ Symbol for Vexim S.A. (ALVXM.FR) Now SYK; 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 09/03/2018 – DRAFT ORDER DISCUSSES SALE OF STRYKER CREEK OR GRAHAM POWER; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Viju Menon to Join as Group Pres, Global Quality and Ops, Effective April 30

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sns Grp Incorporated Limited has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 13,804 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,070 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Bessemer Group holds 0.35% or 253,537 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 37,371 shares. Mackay Shields Llc holds 0.4% or 159,849 shares in its portfolio. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.25% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Ltd has 22,115 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth Management, a Arizona-based fund reported 700 shares. Ssi Mngmt Inc holds 838 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Valinor Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 6.65% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Twin Tree Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Light Street Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 7.36% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 308,752 shares. Ballentine Limited Liability reported 1,348 shares.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 87,000 shares to 984,124 shares, valued at $203.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc (Put) by 871,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $703.33 million for 29.03 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

