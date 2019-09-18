As Stryker (SYK) Market Value Rose, Altavista Wealth Management Cut Stake; Beaconlight Capital Lowered Its Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Holding by $3.55 Million as Market Value Rose

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Stryker (SYK) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 2,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 30,660 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30 million, down from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Stryker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $219.06. About 507,401 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head Litigation; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 55,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 319,723 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.65M, down from 375,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 200,526 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 07/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Receives the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Customer Value Leadership Award; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Rev $301.4M; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q EPS 64c-EPS 70c; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Adj EPS 78c; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees Ongoing Tax Rate for Rest of FY18 20% to 23%; 09/05/2018 – Gamco Adds XL Group, Exits Dolby Labs, Cuts Navistar: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$320M

Analysts await Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 54.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.31 per share. DLB’s profit will be $48.37M for 32.74 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Dolby Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 28.82 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.