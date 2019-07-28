As Stryker (SYK) Market Valuation Rose, Private Capital Advisors Trimmed Position by $3.39 Million; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lifted Its Enova Intl (ETM) Holding by $718,630

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 17,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,535 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 41,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $214.45. About 1.57 million shares traded or 54.85% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 12/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Corporation- CMI (Collagen Meniscus Implant) device, Ivy Sports Medicine s collagen-based meniscus implant Pr; 31/05/2018 – Entellus Medical Announces Multi-Center Clinical Study Publication Confirming Nasal Obstruction Symptom Improvement from LATERA; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Large; Catalog Number: 0400-760-000 Sterile personal; 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Enova Intl Inc (ETM) by 528.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 32,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,850 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $887,000, up from 6,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Enova Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $787.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 832,093 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 12.19% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $4.58 million activity. Fink M Kathryn sold $31,819 worth of stock. On Wednesday, February 6 Hutchinson Michael Damon sold $2.89 million worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 15,995 shares. FRANCESCONI LOUISE had sold 9,477 shares worth $1.68 million on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Capital Lc owns 1,320 shares. Vanguard Group reported 26.18 million shares. 54,481 are held by Shellback Capital Ltd Partnership. Piedmont Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.54% or 67,425 shares. New York-based Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Everence Cap Mngmt owns 0.29% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 8,335 shares. Partner Invest Ltd Partnership invested in 2.65% or 11,607 shares. Williams Jones Ltd owns 61,059 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs invested in 0.24% or 1.34M shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt holds 85,372 shares or 3.74% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Mcmillion Mngmt Inc has invested 0.16% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Granite Inv Prtn Lc reported 25,663 shares. 62,507 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Daiwa Secs Group Inc holds 13,713 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 137,487 shares to 190,461 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ws Mgmt Lllp reported 446,981 shares stake. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Advisory Ntwk Lc accumulated 1,351 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 21,725 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp holds 36,666 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 493,257 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Federated Investors Pa owns 331,120 shares. Tensile Management Limited Com stated it has 1.91M shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.02% or 10,000 shares. United Cap Finance Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 10,000 shares. Invesco holds 284,315 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 10,000 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Evercore Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.74 million activity.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3,500 shares to 1,517 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,229 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.