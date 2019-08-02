As Stryker (SYK) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Peak Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $334,703; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Decreased Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $13.21 Million as Share Value Declined

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 103,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,126 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25M, down from 291,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $131.84. About 2.87M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 1,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 60,307 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.91M, down from 62,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $212.92. About 1.39 million shares traded or 34.78% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ and Joint Health Education to Houston Open; 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® Il Acetabular System; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.40 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.35 million activity. 862 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J.. $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 28.02 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

