As Stryker Com (SYK) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Decreased Position by $1.98 Million; As Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Shares Declined, Inca Investments Has Cut Position

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (SYK) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 10,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 475,455 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.91M, down from 485,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $210.18. About 466,831 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- The Stryker Thoracic Pedicle Feeler 6002-350-000 is a smart instrument fo; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Corporation- CMI (Collagen Meniscus Implant) device, Ivy Sports Medicine s collagen-based meniscus implant Pr; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 198,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 948,697 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.22 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.93. About 222,085 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 14.89% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (NYSE:CBD) by 384,589 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $29.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.5 per share. BSAC’s profit will be $216.87 million for 16.27 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Banco Santander-Chile for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.95% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.45 million activity. FRANCESCONI LOUISE also sold $1.68 million worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares. The insider Fink M Kathryn sold 180 shares worth $31,819. The insider Hutchinson Michael Damon sold 15,995 shares worth $2.89M. Shares for $863,590 were sold by Scannell Timothy J on Tuesday, January 15.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corp Com (NYSE:ATO) by 111,024 shares to 790,071 shares, valued at $81.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Service Corp Intl Com (NYSE:SCI) by 11,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Glatfelter Com (NYSE:GLT).

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 9.66% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.76 per share. SYK’s profit will be $721.78M for 27.23 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.66% EPS growth.