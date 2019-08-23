As Store Capital (STOR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Ajo LP Trimmed Holding by $1.17 Million; Convergence Investment Partners Trimmed Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $859,002 as Stock Rose

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 65.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 7,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, down from 10,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $132.66. About 2.48 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Store Capital (STOR) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 35,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 104,848 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 140,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Store Capital for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 828,095 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.04% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership holds 95,509 shares. 27,800 are owned by Omers Administration. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 223,364 shares. First Manhattan reported 56,917 shares. Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 14,409 shares. Phocas Finance holds 46,648 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 265,734 shares. Sit Inv Associate Inc has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Hikari invested in 0.13% or 36,700 shares. Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 1.42% or 144,268 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 37,814 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 259,827 shares.

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “STORE Capital Corp (STOR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Going Back To The STORE For Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Tucson.com published: “STORE Capital Appoints Chad Freed, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary – Arizona Daily Star” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “STORE Capital (STOR) Tops Q2 EPS by 7c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 AFFO Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Forward Dividend Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Lifestyle Prp (NYSE:ELS) by 27,231 shares to 55,922 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds (NYSE:HII) by 24,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Lpl Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Inv Of America holds 0.1% or 4,865 shares in its portfolio. Godsey & Gibb Associates invested 2.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mariner Llc reported 288,258 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) accumulated 14,370 shares. Ledyard Fincl Bank invested in 0.98% or 60,229 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability reported 0.35% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hightower Tru Svcs Lta owns 123,975 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. The California-based Rbo And Com Ltd Llc has invested 3.39% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Japan-based Daiwa Sb Investments has invested 0.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sumitomo Mitsui, a Japan-based fund reported 5.79M shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd reported 90,598 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.21 million shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser stated it has 0.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rosenbaum Jay D holds 2.61% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 11,255 shares. Natl Ins Com Tx reported 0.79% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PepsiCo: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.