As Store Capital (STOR) Share Price Rose, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Lifted Its Stake by $363,000; As Paychex (PAYX) Stock Price Rose, Holder West Oak Capital Lowered Holding by $1.57 Million

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66 million, up from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 1.02 million shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 94.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 19,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94,000, down from 20,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 1.13 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.54 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18M and $167.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 5,850 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

