As Store Capital (STOR) Market Valuation Rose, Delphi Management Has Lowered Its Position; As Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Greatmark Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 1.18 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 33.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 26,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 52,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 78,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.67. About 1.87 million shares traded or 28.40% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Templeton Global Income Cef (GIM) by 229,800 shares to 386,715 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spons Adr A by 51,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM).

