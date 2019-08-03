As Store Cap (STOR) Valuation Rose, Landscape Capital Management Has Upped by $1.34 Million Its Stake; Servicenow (NOW) Holder Dragoneer Investment Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $4.31 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 164.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 40,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 65,123 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 24,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 1.41 million shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $265.86. About 2.38M shares traded or 41.81% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upwork Inc by 87,377 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $30.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $7.06 million activity. $468,369 worth of stock was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap holds 3,206 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The New York-based Archon Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.15% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Citizens Savings Bank Trust Comm reported 6,599 shares stake. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 60,700 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Company accumulated 0.21% or 22,000 shares. First Advsr Lp has invested 0.13% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.12% stake. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 69,681 shares. American Intll Inc has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 3,133 shares. Utah Retirement holds 33,559 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 71,645 shares. Fmr Llc owns 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1.18 million shares. Westfield Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 879,244 shares or 1.65% of the stock.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Our Model For Smartsheet Calculates 31% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceNow -5% despite Q2 beats – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ServiceNow, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 74% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric: This Is A Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.67 million for 288.98 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 222,379 shares to 12,286 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Advantage Municipal (NYSEMKT:VKI) by 88,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,457 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Store Capital Corporation (STOR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Store Capital Q1 beats; reaffirms guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Tucson.com published: “STORE Capital Appoints Andrew Rosivach to EVP Underwriting – Arizona Daily Star” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income: Quantifying The Moat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Claar Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.27% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 17,040 shares. Greenwich Investment Management stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Eaton Vance Management holds 369,862 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 4.60 million shares. 1,011 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated invested in 0% or 147 shares. Graybill Bartz Associates Limited owns 101,460 shares. Blackrock owns 0.02% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 13.72M shares. Ameriprise Inc has 0.04% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Bluecrest reported 23,750 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One invested 0.09% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 46 were reported by Carroll Finance Associates. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 1.15M shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc accumulated 31,397 shares.