As Store Cap (STOR) Valuation Rose, Holder Monarch Partners Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $2.17 Million; Old Rep Intl Com (ORI) Shareholder Pggm Investments Has Decreased Position

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (ORI) by 66.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 313,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 155,145 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 469,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 469,834 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 40.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 65,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 95,138 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, down from 160,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 693,547 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,838 were accumulated by Colony Ltd. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership reported 37,814 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Carroll Fin Assoc stated it has 46 shares. First Trust Advisors L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 259,827 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 135,188 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 0% stake. Cetera Advisor Ltd Co invested in 11,310 shares. Arrowstreet Lp has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel reported 1.67% stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 223,364 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com accumulated 145,534 shares. 5,300 were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. Comerica National Bank accumulated 274,069 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR).

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Store Capital Corporation (STOR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “STORE Capital Appoints Andrew Rosivach to EVP Underwriting – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Store Capital boosts lower end of 2019 FFO guidance range – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 35,170 shares to 254,158 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 66,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA).

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Share Price Is Up 33% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Old Republic Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $21,578 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prns Ltd Company holds 0% or 114 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 18,695 shares. Leavell Investment, a Alabama-based fund reported 78,975 shares. Foster Motley, a Ohio-based fund reported 114,410 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). 658 were reported by Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Co. Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc invested 0.03% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 1,757 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Llc has 10,170 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vanguard Inc owns 0.02% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 27.59 million shares. Numerixs Invest Technology holds 2,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Gradient Invs holds 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) or 59 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited holds 18,818 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TEVA) by 610,000 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $23.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kilroy Rlty Corp Com (NYSE:KRC) by 1.21 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc Com.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.46M for 11.27 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.