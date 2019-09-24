As Store Cap (STOR) Valuation Rose, Holder Greenwood Capital Associates Lowered Position; Utah Retirement Systems Raised Its Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) as Stock Price Rose

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 84,067 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86 million, up from 77,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $103.96. About 68,800 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 55.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 8,399 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $279,000, down from 18,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68B market cap company. It closed at $37.57 lastly. It is down 25.40% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communicatio (NYSE:VZ) by 54,647 shares to 135,812 shares, valued at $7.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Ohio-based Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Co owns 579,427 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 7,108 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.07% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company, a Arizona-based fund reported 12,502 shares. Greenwich Invest Management invested in 0.33% or 10,090 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership owns 477 shares. Moreover, Amp Limited has 0.36% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 1.95 million shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 6,315 shares. 20,000 are owned by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 1,100 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% or 4.55 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. STOR’s profit will be $110.87M for 19.57 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Merchants Corporation reported 17,797 shares. Advisor Limited Liability owns 0.17% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 15,180 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 39,549 shares. Mairs & Power reported 21,611 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.16% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 147,060 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% or 2,881 shares in its portfolio. Verity Asset Mgmt owns 1.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 9,039 shares. 4,599 were reported by Wedgewood Investors Pa. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 100,035 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 34,328 shares. Mcf Ltd invested in 0.01% or 908 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc holds 0.03% or 94,980 shares. Duncker Streett Company Incorporated holds 0.05% or 2,613 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 2,988 shares in its portfolio. 13,919 were reported by Oakbrook Limited Liability Co.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,478 shares to 330,385 shares, valued at $57.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,192 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

