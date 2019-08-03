As Store Cap (STOR) Stock Price Rose, Global Endowment Management LP Has Lowered by $425,700 Its Stake; Ejf Capital Decreased Its Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Holding by $907,732 as Share Value Rose

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, down from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 1.41 million shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500.

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) by 18.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 64,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 283,851 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, down from 348,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Shore Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 6,012 shares traded. Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has declined 14.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SHBI News: 21/04/2018 DJ West Shore Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSSH)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.36% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 56,917 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Com reported 7,941 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Co has 260,015 shares. C World Wide Gru Holding A S invested in 56,755 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 274,069 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 13.72M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amica Mutual reported 0.21% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Edmp accumulated 22,225 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 173,389 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP has 113,713 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 11,298 were accumulated by National Asset Management. Swiss Bancshares reported 349,140 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0.02% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR).

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 6,700 shares to 13,450 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 30,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,990 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold SHBI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.25 million shares or 2.43% less from 8.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 4,250 shares. Maryland-based Corbyn Invest Inc Md has invested 0.77% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Smith Asset Management Group Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 8,308 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 2,636 shares. Ameritas Invest Incorporated invested in 977 shares. Renaissance Lc holds 397,500 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank reported 0% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated invested 0% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Pnc Finance Svcs Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 139,438 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). American Group Incorporated Inc, New York-based fund reported 8,034 shares. Tower (Trc) invested in 0% or 1,748 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 73,714 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI).

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartfinancial Inc by 83,141 shares to 514,800 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 44,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Coastal Finl Corp Wa.