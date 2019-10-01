As Store Cap (STOR) Shares Rose, Country Club Trust Company Has Upped Its Holding by $429,495; Equifax (EFX) Shareholder Financial Engines Advisors Has Increased Holding by $373,680

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 13,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 109,768 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64M, up from 96,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.61. About 811,567 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 2,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 12,280 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, up from 9,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.27. About 673,583 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 28/03/2018 – Equifax: Begor Will Also Become a Member of Board; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX: YING WAS `SEPARATED’ FROM FIRM FOR VIOLATING POLICIES; 14/03/2018 – SEC: EX-EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BOARD HAS CONCLUDED CEO SEARCH PROCESS AND APPOINTED MARK BEGOR AS CEO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 16; 02/04/2018 – Equifax has sent letters containing incorrect personal data to customers hit by the data breach. via @cnbctech; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Shareholders Vote in Favor of Co. Recommendation to Re-Elect Board Members; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax data chief charged; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Picks Private Equity Executive as New C.E.O; 26/03/2018 – Equifax Launches NeuroDecision® Technology; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX REPORTS TO CONGRESS ON DATA INCIDENT

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,251 shares to 191,936 shares, valued at $21.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 10,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,452 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Asset has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Cwm reported 0% stake. Hexavest Inc holds 0% or 8,929 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Pinebridge Investments LP reported 1,010 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na reported 664,537 shares stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability reported 12,502 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 7,627 shares. American Century Companies has 1.29M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Lc holds 0% or 7,556 shares in its portfolio. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Fil accumulated 350,000 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 1,506 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora stated it has 729 shares. Edmp Incorporated has 0.59% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has invested 0.28% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.1% stake. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv stated it has 155,489 shares or 14.19% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 11,946 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 42,704 shares. Penobscot Invest Mgmt Com Incorporated has 0.29% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 10,600 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 2,350 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1,812 are owned by First Hawaiian Bank & Trust. Great Lakes Advisors Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Northern has 0.04% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 1.37 million shares. Anchor Limited Liability Com stated it has 114,538 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 75,454 shares. 4,046 were accumulated by Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Com. Fjarde Ap reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $17.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 136,878 shares to 5.02M shares, valued at $442.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 114,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.67M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.