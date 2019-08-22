As Store Cap (STOR) Share Value Rose, Presima Has Cut Holding by $323,400; Brave Warrior Advisors Has Upped Citigroup (C) Position by $13.98 Million

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 18.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 225,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.15 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 12.90M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – Formerly detained Saudi businessmen Alwaleed and Alhokair in talks for loans; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 20/03/2018 – CITI RESPONDS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT CORBAT’S MEETING WITH KUSHNER; 15/05/2018 – Japan’s SoftBank to open Saudi Arabian office; 16/05/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 02/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Decrease 12% This Year, Citi Leads; 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 20/03/2018 – CapMarketsAfrica: Ghana Is Said to Name Citi, Three Others to Market Eurobond; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to leadership positions on the Board of Directors of STRIVE International

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 9,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 71,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, down from 81,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.37. About 1.39 million shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usca Ria Limited invested in 41,782 shares. 39,186 were accumulated by Rmb Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company reported 479,711 shares. Indexiq Limited Com reported 71,750 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 297,208 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. 248,400 were reported by Skba Lc. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability reported 24 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 11,785 shares. The Colorado-based Bsw Wealth Partners has invested 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 15,180 shares. 30,000 were reported by Hennessy Advsr. Icon Advisers Communication owns 0.28% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 44,100 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 38,653 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 269,814 shares. The Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan And Sheerar has invested 0.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Inc invested in 0.01% or 79,972 shares. Carlson Capital LP accumulated 757,802 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.1% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Amica Mutual Com owns 49,831 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 57,212 shares. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 18,748 were accumulated by Greenwood Capital Assocs Limited Liability Corp. Opus Capital Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0.35% stake. Amer Century Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). 120 were accumulated by Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Bokf Na reported 12,962 shares stake. The New Jersey-based Honeywell Intl has invested 1.09% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Duncker Streett & Com accumulated 1,500 shares. Ami Inv Mngmt has invested 2.51% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% or 64,934 shares in its portfolio.