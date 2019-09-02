As Store Cap (STOR) Share Price Rose, Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Upped Holding by $301,059; As Ares Cap (ARCC) Share Price Rose, Fosun International LTD Has Lifted Its Position by $850,000

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 62.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 9,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 23,750 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $796,000, up from 14,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 1.85 million shares traded or 28.99% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 178,707 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 128,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 1.16 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “5 Mid-Cap REITs To Consider For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank rates Realty Income hold, Store Capital buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Going Back To The STORE For Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ares Capital’s Dividend Sustainability Through The First Half Of 2020 (Includes Special Periodic Dividend Projection) – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ares Capital’s NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Vs. 13 BDC Peers – Part 1 (Post Q2 2019 Earnings) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Ares Capital Is a Top 25 Dividend Stock (ARCC) – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Insiders Seeing Green With ARCC At New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for Ares Capital (ARCC) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $242,413 activity. Shares for $36,720 were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F. The insider BARTLETT STEVE bought 200 shares worth $3,554.

