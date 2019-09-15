As Store Cap (STOR) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Green Street Investors Increased Its Stake; Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined While Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $18.50 Million

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 315,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46 million, up from 282,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.07. About 1.14 million shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 50,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 175,370 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.84M, down from 226,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus finance chief is latest to join departures lounge; 03/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce CEO says will soon provide update on commercial marine unit review; 02/05/2018 – BOEING WORKING ON NEW SPACE VEHICLES LIKE PHANTOM EXP W/ DARPA; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Says Deal With Airbus, Boeing Each Include 25 Firm Orders 5 Options; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO RAISE 767 OUTPUT TO 3 JETS/MO BY 2020 VS 2.5/MO; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Will Engage With U.S., China; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE; 20/04/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Host Shareholder Meeting in Chicago

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

