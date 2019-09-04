As Store Cap (STOR) Market Value Rose, Holder Presima Has Cut by $323,400 Its Holding; Aviva Plc Upped Holding in Sl Green Rlty (SLG) as Market Value Declined

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 9,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 71,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, down from 81,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 177,763 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 66.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 20,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 52,298 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 31,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $80.67. About 28,318 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. STOR’s profit will be $110.87M for 20.05 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pecaut And invested 0.43% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 56,079 shares. Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America reported 178,272 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 163,476 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 1.38M shares. Invesco invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 2.40 million shares. Utah Retirement owns 40,503 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 0.46% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 1.15 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 356,246 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Syntal Capital Prns Lc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 37,305 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd invested in 0.01% or 20,785 shares. Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). France-based Axa has invested 0.11% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Panagora Asset Management invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR).

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Crainsdetroit.com with their article: “Art Van buildings in Livonia, Shelby Township, Howell listed for sale – Crain’s Detroit Business” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Store Capital Corporation (STOR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Tucson.com‘s news article titled: “STORE Capital Appoints Chad Freed, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary – Arizona Daily Star” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 14,420 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 12,653 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 23,728 shares in its portfolio. 8,038 are owned by Fifth Third Bancorporation. Fca Corporation Tx accumulated 2,720 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab has 0% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). First Republic Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Parkside Fincl Fincl Bank holds 0% or 13 shares. Gulf Int National Bank (Uk) stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 34,207 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability Com has 31,359 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Honeywell Int Inc accumulated 0.43% or 12,235 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 12,464 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 76,704 shares. Huntington Bank accumulated 240 shares.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 38,583 shares to 3.67 million shares, valued at $156.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 114,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,547 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SL Green’s Path To Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SL Green Realty Is Quality At A Value Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.