As Store Cap (STOR) Market Valuation Rose, Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake; As Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Shares Rose, Holder Violich Capital Management Decreased Stake

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 503,632 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 40.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 65,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 95,138 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, down from 160,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.67. About 1.87M shares traded or 28.40% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74,210 shares to 263,367 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 52,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 163,476 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 9,419 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct reported 151,219 shares. First Allied Advisory Services stated it has 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Kennedy Inc has 0.13% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 162,088 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Resolution Ltd has 1.54 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Sg Americas Secs Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 123,746 shares. Asset Mgmt One holds 517,209 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 100,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 629,343 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Hanseatic Mngmt Serv has 0.19% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Private Advisor Gp Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 20,785 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Lc accumulated 481,016 shares. 167,621 were accumulated by Waddell And Reed Fin. Aviance Partners Limited Company invested in 0.27% or 15,619 shares. Miller Howard Invests New York reported 1.25M shares. Moreover, Regions Financial Corp has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mirae Asset Glob Investments invested in 1.60M shares or 0.71% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 4,264 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.05% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4.20M shares. Prtnrs Grp Incorporated Holding Ag stated it has 14,955 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Grassi Investment has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Freestone Ltd holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 67,807 shares. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Llc reported 0.38% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bollard Group Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Eaton Vance Management accumulated 0% or 9,883 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.