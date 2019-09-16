As Stoneridge (SRI) Shares Rose, Perritt Capital Management Has Lowered by $387,283 Its Position; Mondelez Intl Com (MDLZ) Shareholder Corda Investment Management Has Lowered Stake

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 28.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 12,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 31,639 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $998,000, down from 44,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.44. About 15,878 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Com (MDLZ) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 31,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 685,551 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.95 million, down from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.2. About 757,780 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold SRI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 6.28% more from 26.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,685 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 142,660 are owned by Portolan Cap Lc. Forest Hill Ltd has 65,000 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Thb Asset Management holds 1.38% or 274,076 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Moreover, Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel has 467,301 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.01% stake. 19,900 were accumulated by Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated. 196,443 are held by Encompass Ltd Liability Company. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 557,532 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). 604,089 were reported by Rice Hall James Ltd Limited Liability Company. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc owns 1,345 shares.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $253.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 51,135 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SRI’s profit will be $10.41 million for 22.00 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Stoneridge, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $921.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 27,462 shares to 354,989 shares, valued at $19.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp Etf by 19,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 883,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14 million for 21.85 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Boston Family Office Llc stated it has 45,064 shares. Alyeska Gru LP holds 0.03% or 41,683 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 588,694 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Bartlett Company Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,305 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A holds 1,400 shares. Sloane Robinson Llp invested in 4,900 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 851 shares. Usa Fin Portformulas Corp holds 4.12% or 164,386 shares in its portfolio. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Miles Cap reported 1.63% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Colony Ltd Company holds 117,342 shares. Deltec Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 26,600 shares. Destination Wealth, a California-based fund reported 1,164 shares. Lipe And Dalton invested in 2.74% or 71,143 shares.