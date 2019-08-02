As Stoneridge (SRI) Share Value Rose, Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Trimmed by $10.44 Million Its Stake; Intrust Bank Na Has Upped Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by $787,485

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 372,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The hedge fund held 232,695 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, down from 605,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 485,443 shares traded or 96.01% up from the average. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 195.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,435 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 2,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $150.32. About 6.24M shares traded or 81.22% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts On IBM: Solid Growth, But Cloud Is A Weak Spot – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Biggest Game-Changing Trend Of The Past Decade – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Intnl Bus. Mach UK Regulatory Announcement: IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AT&T Inks Two New Cloud Deals With Microsoft and IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Years In, Is Reg A+ Working? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr has 90,479 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Co invested in 8,374 shares. Veritable Lp reported 46,452 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The holds 898,323 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.34% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Susquehanna Intll Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Portland Global Advsr Llc stated it has 1.33% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 3,601 were accumulated by Ajo L P. Drexel Morgan And holds 9,191 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. The California-based Osterweis Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 574 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 751,013 shares. Stellar Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 0.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,030 shares. Grimes & Company accumulated 31,388 shares. Pitcairn owns 4,181 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stoneridge (SRI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Enters into Settlement Agreement with Investor Group – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Conversation on ESG and Sustainability With As You Sow CEO Andrew Behar – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 170,792 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $13.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Outdoor Brands by 419,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Donnelley Rr And Sons.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh owns 465,000 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com stated it has 9,752 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 32,983 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 52,646 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 64,670 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 30,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 8,211 shares in its portfolio. Scout Inc holds 0.08% or 134,774 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & has 0.05% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Price T Rowe Md invested in 0% or 14,551 shares. Nwq Mgmt Limited Liability reported 908,223 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 252,500 shares.