As Stoneridge (SRI) Share Price Rose, Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Cut Its Holding; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Lowered Its Position

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,097 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, down from 19,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33B market cap company. It closed at $87.79 lastly. It is down 36.11% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 06/03/2018 – Global campaign challenges Starbucks to keep its promise to curb plastic pollution, create 100% recyclable cup; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53; 29/05/2018 – Hartford Courant: In Hartford Area, Starbucks Racial Bias Training Draws Mixed Reaction; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes; 19/04/2018 – Starbucks plans to close all company-owned locations in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 04/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Starbucks Canada tells @NEWSTALK1010, that they will be closing all company-operated stores and; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 372,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 232,695 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, down from 605,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.74M market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.46. About 114,016 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 4.93% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. CULVER JOHN had sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64 million. Shares for $10.26 million were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,995 shares to 5,498 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 16,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17 million for 30.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pioneer Tru Financial Bank N A Or holds 10,910 shares. Aldebaran Fincl owns 28,488 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability owns 3.48M shares. Banque Pictet & Cie invested in 0.38% or 267,140 shares. Sun Life Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,485 shares. Bank & Trust invested in 0.11% or 12,909 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 219,400 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. 42,773 were reported by Sigma Planning Corporation. Northstar Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Greenleaf Tru holds 162,451 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Company Il invested in 331,571 shares. Toth Fin Advisory holds 0.82% or 47,074 shares. Birinyi Assoc accumulated 29,170 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 10,381 shares.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 218,365 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Outdoor Brands by 419,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Donnelley Rr And Sons.

Analysts await Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 52.73% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SRI’s profit will be $7.46M for 30.25 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Stoneridge, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.91% negative EPS growth.