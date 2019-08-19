As Stonecastle Finl (BANX) Share Value Declined, Greenwich Investment Management Has Upped by $735,231 Its Stake; Bp Plc (BP) Holder Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Trimmed Stake by $3.15 Million

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Stonecastle Finl Corp (BANX) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 35,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.10% . The institutional investor held 168,286 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 133,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stonecastle Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.19M market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 8,166 shares traded. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) has declined 3.43% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share; 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels; 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 73,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.64M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 5.32M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – BP HAS DECIDED TO DEFER COMMENCEMENT OF WORK ON R3 WHILE POSITION RELATING TO US SANCTIONS IS BEING CLARIFIED; 04/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 590P; 15/03/2018 – BP seeking buyers for stake in ageing Egyptian business; 20/03/2018 – SUSAN DIO NAMED CHAIRMAN & PRESIDENT OF BP AMERICA; 21/05/2018 – BP – WITH EFFECT FROM CLOSE OF AGM ON MAY 21 PAUL ANDERSON HAS RETIRED AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, DAME ALISON CARNWATH HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 16/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BP Whiting Indiana refinery production at full capacity; 24/04/2018 – BP has ‘very strong’ partnership with Rosneft – CEO; 08/05/2018 – LIGHTSOURCE BP BUYS UBIWORX TO STRENGTHEN DIGITAL CAPABILITY; 09/05/2018 – WPP NAMED BP PARTNER FOR CORP, FUELS, CASTROL GLOBAL OPS; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q DIV/SHR 31.24C

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Gro (NYSE:MTU) by 653,308 shares to 5.65M shares, valued at $27.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 222,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 663,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold BANX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 3.64% more from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,863 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 8,824 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Hilton Cap Mngmt Llc holds 54,833 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.73% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Creative Planning owns 16,215 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 0.01% or 126,077 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated has invested 0.01% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Northern Tru Corp accumulated 14,320 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication has invested 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Punch And Assocs Investment Management owns 0.77% invested in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) for 422,637 shares.

