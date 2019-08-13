As Stonecastle Finl (BANX) Share Price Declined, Greenwich Investment Management Has Upped by $735,231 Its Holding; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Boosted Position by $2.95 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 609.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 29,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 34,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $109.18. About 9.44 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/03/2018 – J.P. MORGAN SAYS RECENT LIBOR/OIS WIDENING IS A “VERY MINOR TIGHTENING” OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS, NOT ENOUGH “TO MOTIVATE A CHANGE TO THE MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK”; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 05/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan CIO Dana Deasy To Lead IT at Defense Department; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Aguzin Sees Optimistic Investors From Economic Point of View (Video); 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Stonecastle Finl Corp (BANX) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 35,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.10% . The institutional investor held 168,286 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 133,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stonecastle Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.07. About 5,633 shares traded. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) has declined 3.43% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share; 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold BANX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 3.64% more from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru has 0% invested in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). 10,350 are held by Morgan Stanley. Hilton Mngmt Llc accumulated 54,833 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Utd Fincl Advisers Limited Co holds 174,750 shares. Stifel Fincl, a Missouri-based fund reported 126,077 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.73% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). 8,824 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Van Hulzen Asset Limited holds 0.14% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) for 23,500 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 8,045 shares. Brinker Capital Inc reported 21,498 shares stake. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.07% or 14,984 shares. Greenwich Inv Management Inc holds 3.88% or 168,286 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc reported 26,744 shares. Convergence Investment Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 71,652 shares. 10 invested in 138,271 shares or 3.01% of the stock. Cadinha And Company Limited Liability accumulated 181,856 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated reported 31,690 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Halsey Associates Ct accumulated 0.68% or 40,911 shares. 32,558 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv. Brinker Cap reported 95,095 shares stake. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 10,517 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.94% or 98,278 shares. Bouchey Gru Limited reported 4,875 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser reported 8,421 shares. Coe Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 24,993 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Com, Virginia-based fund reported 124,259 shares. Villere St Denis J Limited Liability holds 129,945 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio.