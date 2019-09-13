As Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Lowered Holding; Vanguard Group Has Trimmed Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Holding as Valuation Rose

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 23,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The hedge fund held 977,540 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.34M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $863.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.01. About 1,728 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 35,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 2.90 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $271.67 million, down from 2.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $96.42. About 42,100 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $6.37M for 200.88 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paylocity (PCTY) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Paylocity Holding’s (NASDAQ:PCTY) Wonderful 420% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Paylocity Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paylocity Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Geron (GERN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Key Takeaways From Apple’s WWDC – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Stock Yards Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.26 Per Common Share – Stockhouse” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Yards Bancorp Announces That Clay Stinnett Will Become Chief Financial Officer of the Company as Nancy Davis Sets Retirement for April 30, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Analysts await Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SYBT’s profit will be $14.77 million for 14.62 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.72% negative EPS growth.