As Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Stock Value Rose, Geode Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $542,388; Wilkins Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Schlumberger (SLB)

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 16,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 282,164 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54 million, up from 265,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $818.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 31,258 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 182,713 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96M, up from 144,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.98 million shares traded or 15.25% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT

Since March 22, 2019, it had 48 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $145,520 activity. On Wednesday, August 21 the insider Heitzman Donna L bought $4,010. Brown J McCauley bought $1,546 worth of stock. 113 shares were bought by Priebe Stephen M, worth $3,922 on Monday, July 22. The insider Bickel Paul J III bought 113 shares worth $3,922. $1,563 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) was bought by Herde Carl G on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 113 shares valued at $3,922 was bought by TASMAN NORMAN.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 70,587 shares to 2.67M shares, valued at $72.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 524,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35.84M shares, and cut its stake in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT).

