As Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Stock Price Rose, Opus Capital Group Decreased Stake; As United Technologies Com (UTX) Stock Declined, Buffington Mohr Mcneal Raised by $1.43 Million Its Stake

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) by 54.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 25,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 21,424 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, down from 46,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $824.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.28. About 26,380 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 47.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 11,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,671 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, up from 23,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $127.54. About 1.96 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,874 were accumulated by Iron Ltd Limited Liability Company. Global Endowment Limited Partnership owns 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,160 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.32% or 157,696 shares. Novare Mgmt Llc holds 1.65% or 82,001 shares. Shine Advisory reported 768 shares. Country Club Trust Na, Missouri-based fund reported 54,573 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 200 shares. Beacon Grp stated it has 6,678 shares. Penobscot Invest Mgmt owns 1.18% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 43,182 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 11,735 shares. Sunbelt Inc reported 2,985 shares stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.3% or 4,375 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Fincl invested 3.24% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tdam Usa Inc reported 139,750 shares. 8,990 are held by Duff And Phelps Investment Mngmt.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron’s” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Defense Companies Need to Merge or Die. The Raytheon and United Technologies Deal Shows Why. – Barron’s” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 50 insider buys, and 0 sales for $160,186 activity. On Tuesday, April 30 the insider Northern Richard bought $1,683. Schutte John bought $1,510 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Friday, March 22. 70 shares were bought by Herde Carl G, worth $2,547 on Monday, February 25. 113 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares with value of $3,922 were bought by Priebe Stephen M. On Monday, February 25 Brown J McCauley bought $1,965 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) or 54 shares. TASMAN NORMAN had bought 135 shares worth $4,667 on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SYBT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 1.03% less from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Regions Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 805 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And Comm has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Signaturefd Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 524 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 28,431 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Vanguard Group Inc owns 1.10 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Trust accumulated 0.1% or 3,333 shares. Deprince Race Zollo owns 49,736 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 0% or 296,847 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 4,243 shares. Moreover, Us Comml Bank De has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 3,599 shares. Raymond James And Associate stated it has 11,791 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 649,402 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc owns 311,837 shares.

More notable recent Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire King Bancorp, Inc. and Expand Its Footprint Into Nelson County – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SYBT) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.