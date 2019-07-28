As Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Stock Declined, River Road Asset Management Upped by $1.85 Million Its Position; As Cummins (CMI) Market Value Rose, Cambiar Investors Boosted Stake by $1.13 Million

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 7,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,293 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.20M, up from 203,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.74. About 855,240 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 55,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 252,793 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55 million, up from 196,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $852.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 49,295 shares traded or 17.96% up from the average. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has declined 10.95% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 50,995 shares to 3.45 million shares, valued at $191.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 41,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $94,399 activity. Another trade for 423 shares valued at $63,499 was sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,077 shares. Assetmark Inc, California-based fund reported 221 shares. Amp Cap Invsts has invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Alpha Windward Limited Liability stated it has 1,090 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bridges Inv Mngmt owns 3,486 shares. Seatown Pte Ltd has 60,000 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 544,019 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.07% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 28,161 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Matthew 25 Management Corp holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 32,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 4,317 shares. Provise Ltd holds 0.03% or 1,400 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 20,357 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp Limited Partnership invested in 215,280 shares or 0.47% of the stock.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners L.P. (NYSE:APU) by 299,614 shares to 283,463 shares, valued at $8.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,026 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 51 buys, and 1 insider sale for $77,541 activity. Priebe Stephen M had bought 90 shares worth $3,127. Another trade for 63 shares valued at $2,164 was made by Herde Carl G on Tuesday, April 30. Brown J McCauley had bought 45 shares worth $1,563 on Thursday, May 23. The insider TASMAN NORMAN bought 145 shares worth $4,657. $4,019 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares were bought by Bickel Paul J III. EDINGER CHARLES R III bought $2,409 worth of stock.