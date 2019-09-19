As Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Shares Rose, River Road Asset Management Has Trimmed by $698,796 Its Holding; As Spark Therapeutics Ord (ONCE) Valuation Declined, Ecor1 Capital Has Lifted Its Holding

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Ord (ONCE) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 85,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 614,128 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.87M, up from 529,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $102.41. About 416,145 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500.

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 19,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 233,382 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44 million, down from 252,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $864.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 13,925 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 335,838 shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $62.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 440,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Analysts await Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SYBT’s profit will be $14.77 million for 14.63 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.72% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 39 insider buys, and 0 sales for $121,109 activity. EDINGER CHARLES R III bought $2,409 worth of stock or 75 shares. Another trade for 45 shares valued at $1,546 was made by Brown J McCauley on Tuesday, April 30. $3,380 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) was bought by LECHLEITER RICHARD A on Tuesday, March 26. TASMAN NORMAN also bought $4,667 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares. Priebe Stephen M had bought 113 shares worth $3,922. Bickel Paul J III had bought 117 shares worth $4,019 on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold SYBT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 0.64% more from 11.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Investment Gru holds 2,681 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 88,442 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 511,399 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 1.10M shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 915,949 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 98,622 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0% or 3,032 shares. 26,491 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Smith Asset Grp Inc LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 6,505 shares. Macquarie Limited holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 47,485 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 24,303 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6,867 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 137,989 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atlas Browninc invested in 15,654 shares or 0.39% of the stock.

More notable recent Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Stock Yards completes acquisition of Louisville bank – Louisville Business First” on May 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Stock Yards Bancorp Names Ja Hillebrand Chief Executive Officer as David Heintzman Transitions to the Role of Executive Chairman – Business Wire” published on May 29, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Stock Yards Bancorp Announces That Clay Stinnett Will Become Chief Financial Officer of the Company as Nancy Davis Sets Retirement for April 30, 2019 – Business Wire” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “How Louisville company stocks fared in 2018 – Louisville Business First – Louisville Business First” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 446,369 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 1.22% or 23,271 shares in its portfolio. Adage Llc holds 0.15% or 584,332 shares. 520,600 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Inc. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Natixis stated it has 103,665 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Co Limited holds 0% or 2,342 shares. Btg Pactual Global Asset owns 1.08% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 42,000 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP owns 1,105 shares. Proshare Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 15,265 shares. Perceptive Advisors Llc invested in 0.82% or 350,000 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 105,989 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 32,848 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Liability stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Northern Trust stated it has 408,962 shares.