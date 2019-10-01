As Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Shares Rose, American Research & Management Increased Its Stake; Eog Resources (EOG) Stock Price Declined While Franklin Street Advisors Cut by $332,103 Its Position

American Research & Management increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 162.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 39,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 64,525 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 24,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $833.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 38,203 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 3,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 104,278 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.72 million, down from 107,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $74.22. About 2.89 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $776.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 17,484 shares to 28,877 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 32,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.03M for 14.96 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $334.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 4,430 shares to 157,228 shares, valued at $11.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,433 shares, and cut its stake in American Express (MAKE).

