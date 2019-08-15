As Stmicroelectronics N V (STM) Market Valuation Declined, Federated Investors Has Raised Its Holding; Rayonier (RYN) Market Value Declined While Private Ocean Trimmed Its Holding by $2.02 Million

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Stmicroelectronics N V (STM) by 188796.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 288,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.44% . The institutional investor held 289,011 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Stmicroelectronics N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.22. About 390,193 shares traded. STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) has declined 15.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical STM News: 15/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS SAYS BOOSTS CAPITAL SPENDING PLANS TO $1.2-1.3 BLN FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics Cooperated with Synelixis and Academic Institutions to Build a Simulation Framework for Parallel Systems Fine-Tuned for Visual Search (COSSIM); 28/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-European chipmakers hit by self-driving car worries; 31/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS NV – SUPERVISORY BOARD HAS APPROVED ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEWLY FORMED EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE; 20/04/2018 – STMicroelectronics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – REG-STMicroelectronics announces Executive Committee; 24/05/2018 – Next-Generation Security-on-a-Chip for Smart Things, from STMicroelectronics, Comes with Certified Protection Profiles for Euro; 23/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – STMICROELECTRONICS SAYS TARGETS OPERATING MARGIN FOR 2018 H2 IN MDG SEGMENT (INCLUDES MICROCONTROLLERS) AROUND 20 PCT; 27/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics Cooperated with Synelixis and Academic Institutions to Build a Simulation Framework for Parallel Systems Fin

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 65,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 54,247 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 254,335 shares to 141,366 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 194,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,568 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

