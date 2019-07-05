As Stifel Finl (SF) Valuation Rose, Rafferty Asset Management Has Raised Position by $1.92 Million; Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Raised Its Vonage Hldgs (VG) Holding by $384,900

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 296.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 36,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,355 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 12,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $59.78. About 70,322 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has declined 2.74% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 38,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 129,520 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 91,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.6. About 1.98 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 186,747 shares. Channing Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 910,137 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.06% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 6,000 shares. 112 are owned by Gemmer Asset Ltd Com. D E Shaw & holds 0% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 8,745 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.06% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Moreover, Amer has 0.04% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 38,223 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 0.02% or 93,570 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 28,478 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 238,737 shares. Smith Asset Management LP has 0% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Capital Management Corp Va has 10,725 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of holds 0% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) or 6,300 shares.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 310,037 shares to 30,947 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 14,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,115 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

More notable recent Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HEXO Corp.: Potential Revenues Make It A Buy Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stifel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel Bolsters Aerospace & Defense Team With Hire of Veteran Investment Banker Bill Farmer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 9,063 shares to 51 shares, valued at $9,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.27 million activity.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vonage -5.7% after Q4 growth falls short – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vonage -4.1% after exit of Applications Group chief – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vonage prices $300M of 1.75% convertible senior notes – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Three Key Risks of Buying Twilio Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Limited Com holds 0.01% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio. Parametrica Mgmt Limited holds 25,268 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys, Arizona-based fund reported 340,421 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 6,668 shares. Shell Asset Management Com reported 0.14% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 149,835 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 738,726 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 12,998 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 778,990 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York has 10,453 shares. Amer Inc invested in 167,044 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Ltd Liability Co holds 0.3% or 533,178 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).