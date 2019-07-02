As Stifel Finl (SF) Stock Value Rose, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Upped Stake; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Decreased Holding as Stock Price Rose

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 15,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 822,114 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.92 million, down from 837,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 3.75M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 26,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 360,484 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.02 million, up from 333,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $58.69. About 361,869 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has declined 2.74% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 168,392 shares to 665,746 shares, valued at $29.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 235,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,047 shares, and cut its stake in United Ins Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 14,588 shares. Comerica Bancorp accumulated 50,556 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 26,526 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc reported 816,663 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd has 0.3% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 3.32 million shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.06% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 1.98 million shares. Sei Invests reported 0.01% stake. 43,527 were reported by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. 45,641 are owned by Wesbanco Bank & Trust. 38,223 were reported by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.09 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 4,137 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 24,271 shares.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.02M shares to 6.46 million shares, valued at $156.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Flow Inc by 164,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.47 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Prtn Limited Liability stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New England Research & Mgmt owns 3.29% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 34,851 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.86% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Toth Advisory invested 1.84% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 4.70M shares or 0.6% of the stock. Moreover, Art Advisors Ltd Com has 0.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 14,410 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stillwater Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 30,774 shares. Invesco Limited reported 11.36 million shares. Tekla Cap Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 897,990 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 163,368 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.56% or 1.93M shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt invested 1.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Willow Creek Wealth has 0.31% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,330 shares.