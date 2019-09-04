As Stifel Finl (SF) Stock Rose, First National Bank Of Omaha Lowered by $1.16 Million Its Holding; Nic (EGOV) Market Value Rose While Spark Investment Management Has Cut Stake

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 55.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 147,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 119,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 266,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 116,251 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 16/04/2018 – NOR’s MClnfo Helps Insurance Companies and States Save Paper This Earth Day; 29/05/2018 – South Carolina Office of the Comptroller Website Ranks No. 9 in National Review of State Transparency Websites; 04/04/2018 – Apply Online Now for the 2018 Maine Moose Permit Lottery; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in NIC; 07/03/2018 – Louisiana Residents Can Now Use an Online Service to Request Private Well Water Testing; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNlC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 08/03/2018 – NIC SEES 2018 EPS 75C-79C, EST. 83C; 20/04/2018 – Dodge Globe: The Resident Exclusive: Nic’s Career Is in Jeopardy; 22/03/2018 – NIC GROUP PLC – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS OF 5.60 BLN SHILLINGS VS 6.17 BLN SHILLINGS YR AGO

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 22,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 40,797 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 63,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 77,055 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III

More notable recent NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NIC to Provide Its Outdoor Recreation Technology Platform for Illinois – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Secretary Dunlap Unveils Updates, New Features on Maine Kids’ Page – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Share Price Is Down 13% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “West Virginia DMV Helps Citizens Skip the Trip with Gov2Go – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NIC Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Analysts await NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 20.83% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.24 per share. EGOV’s profit will be $12.72M for 27.28 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by NIC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Capital Co owns 733,524 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Btim Corporation has invested 0.27% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). State Street owns 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 2.12M shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 703,053 shares or 0% of the stock. Caxton Assocs LP owns 12,776 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 188,767 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Automobile Association owns 56,092 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Bogle Invest Lp De has 85,104 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Euclidean Technologies Ltd Llc invested in 153,434 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Voya Invest Ltd Llc has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). 172,958 are owned by Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company. Bahl And Gaynor Inc holds 0.02% or 158,350 shares.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assertio Therapeutics Inc by 164,834 shares to 538,443 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conformis Inc by 316,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Analysts await Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SF’s profit will be $100.21 million for 9.17 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Stifel Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10,270 shares to 23,270 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 30,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco accumulated 824,381 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kennedy Cap Mngmt has invested 0.6% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 13,186 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 85,550 shares. 6,723 are held by Dupont Cap Management. Samlyn Capital has invested 0.55% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Prudential accumulated 702,640 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Pnc Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,338 shares. Hillcrest Asset Ltd reported 262,436 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 186,747 shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 54,600 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 2.07 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd reported 0.19% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

More notable recent Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Stifel Closes Acquisition of Mooreland Partners NYSE:SF – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Stifel to buy Cleveland-based firm that serves banks – St. Louis Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stifel Declares Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Stifel names former Wells brokerage chief to its board – St. Louis Business Journal” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel to Acquire B&F Capital Markets, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.