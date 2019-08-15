As Stifel Finl (SF) Market Value Rose, Holder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Decreased by $311,792 Its Stake; As Travelers Cos Inc/The (TRV) Valuation Rose, Toronto Dominion Bank Has Boosted Its Position by $3.38 Million

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 5,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 121,612 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 127,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 403,324 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc/The (TRV) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 24,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 171,859 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.57 million, up from 147,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Travelers Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.59. About 1.18 million shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 17/04/2018 – Denihan to Celebrate National Business Travelers Day on April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC – AT QUARTER-END, BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $85.03 & ADJ BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $84.54; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Choice Award Win; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Return on Equity 11.5; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 19/04/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 07/05/2018 – lnsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 7,965 shares or 0% of the stock. 45,641 were accumulated by Wesbanco Bank. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). 8,441 were accumulated by Shell Asset Management. Ellington Grp Limited Liability holds 6,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.01% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 25,600 shares. Arizona State Retirement, a Arizona-based fund reported 51,613 shares. State Street invested 0.01% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.08% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 12,663 shares. First Mercantile has invested 0.03% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). 44,439 are owned by Trillium Asset Management Limited Company. 79,376 were reported by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Co. Oak Ridge Ltd Company accumulated 12,638 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,837 shares to 48,295 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiduciary Claymore Engry I (Prn) (FMO) by 47,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 24,729 shares to 3,901 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 130,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,983 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares China Lrg Cap Etf (FXI).