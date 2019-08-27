As Stewart Information Svcs (STC) Shares Declined, Havens Advisors Has Decreased Position; Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Trimmed Its Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Position by $560,000; Stock Value Rose

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 1.87M shares traded or 17.34% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 25/05/2018 – APL APOLLO TUBES 4Q NET 445.1M RUPEES VS 499.1M; 16/04/2018 – APO, TRNC/@danprimack: SoftBank has expressed interest in buying Tronc; 08/05/2018 – APOLLO CONFIRMS, ON ITS OWN BEHALF AND ON BEHALF OF APOLLO FUNDS, THAT NEITHER IT NOR APOLLO FUNDS INTENDS TO MAKE AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE FIRSTGROUP; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES ALL PRIMARY IPO WITH TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.2 BILLION; 01/05/2018 – APOLLO’S HARRIS: HARD TO SEE PEAK OIL IN NEXT 20 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust Prime RMBS; 27/03/2018 – Sonali Basak: Insurers with ties to Goldman Sachs and Apollo are under scrutiny by regulators and clients. Exclusive reporting; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Global Management LLC Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APO)

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Corp (STC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 47,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 43,332 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 91,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $836.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 119,824 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal Expected to Close By First or Second Quarter of 2019; 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Rev $434.2M; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stewart Information Services Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STC); 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 19/03/2018 – FITCH REVISES STEWART INFO SVCES’S RTG WATCH TO POSITIVE ON ACQ; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc

