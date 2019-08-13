As Stewart Information Svcs (STC) Shares Declined, Havens Advisors Has Decreased Position by $2.00 Million; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, Holder Benin Management Has Lowered Holding

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 4,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,704 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 24,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.03. About 4.88M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Corp (STC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 47,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 43,332 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 91,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 77,139 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division has invested 0.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd has 250,841 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Waddell & Reed owns 1.67M shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Motco stated it has 3,348 shares. 511,495 are held by Hbk Lp. Whittier Trust has invested 0.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Mercantile Tru holds 6,482 shares. Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Com reported 24,009 shares. Old Dominion Incorporated has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tompkins Fin has invested 0.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Perkins Coie reported 1.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Doliver LP accumulated 0.28% or 6,682 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 72,001 shares. Fincl Bank Of Stockton accumulated 4,087 shares. Cap Ltd Ca owns 23,150 shares.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8,853 shares to 133,347 shares, valued at $12.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why the Rally of Procter & Gamble Stock Could End Soon – Investorplace.com” on April 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.98 million activity.