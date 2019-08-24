As Stewart Information Svcs (STC) Market Value Declined, Holder Havens Advisors Has Decreased Position by $2.00 Million; Autozone (AZO) Holder Nuwave Investment Management Has Cut Position as Stock Price Rose

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 99.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 1,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 10 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 1,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $16.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1065.28. About 296,198 shares traded or 16.86% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Corp (STC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 47,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 43,332 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 91,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $819.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $34.58. About 78,006 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 19/04/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes Experienced Sales Director to Support Growth in Eastern Region; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Stewart Information Services Corporation; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Revises Stewart Info Services Corp’s Rating Watch to Positive on Acquisition Announcement; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 07/03/2018 Stewart Adds Staff to Meet Growing Demands of Commercial Services in California and Washington State; 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Rev $434.2M; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26 million for 12.25 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.